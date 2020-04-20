Valley nurse working in New York offers insight of conditions in virus hotspot

In May 2018, 23-year-old Evelyn Ovando graduated from South Texas College with her associate’s degree as a registered nurse. Within three months, she started her career in the intensive care unit.

Now, she’s stationed at a medical center in Brooklyn, New York, near an area the coronavirus has claimed more than 10,000 lives.

Early this month, Ovando was contacted by a travel agency looking for ICU nurses to help in New York City.

“And there’s a massive crisis here in New York City, I decided to just go ahead and, you know, take that leap of faith. And do something that was also going to be challenging, but very rewarding,” Ovando said.

