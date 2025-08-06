Valley pediatrician offers back-to-school health tips for students

Students across the Rio Grande Valley will head back to the classroom soon.

The transition may be tough if they've been sleeping in over the summer break.

A pediatrician recommends getting the students back on a sleep schedule now.

South Texas Health System pediatrician Dr. Omar Peña said he recommends getting the students to sleep by 10 p.m. to start being able to wake up by 7 a.m. by the time the new school year starts.

Doctors also recommend keeping up with school-required vaccinations.