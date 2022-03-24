Valley residents providing aid to Ukraine

Valley residents are doing what they can to help Ukrainians.

Zuzanna Szymanska, a Harlingen resident who previously lived in Poland, said her family back home is among those helping.

"An eight-person family [my aunt] took them in into her house, and they live with her,” Szymanska said.

Feeding eight extra mouths no easy task for her aunt, so Szymanska - an online video game streamer -is raising funds on her channel to help fund the aid.

Coming from Poland, she and her family know the struggles of war.

“We still remember what it feels like and helping Ukraine through it because we were alone,” Szymanska said. “But we're letting our friends know you're not alone...you're friends with us."

Brian Guerra, co-owner of Ballistic Imports in Harlingen, said his business is providing medical kits to the front lines in Ukraine.

“The thing about medical kits is they don't take sides, they can help anybody on the battlefield,” Guerra said, adding that a sense of patriotism is motivating him to help.

“It's our duty as Americans, we've always been a country to help people,” Guerra said.