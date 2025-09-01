Valley residents spend Labor Day across the border

While some people are hitting the beach for Labor Day, others are making their way across the border.

The parking lot near the Progreso International Bridge was full of people headed south. The parking lot cashier said the crowds started early Monday morning.

"I haven't gone to Progreso in years. Actually, we're heading out to see and get our nails, pedicures and manicures. It was kind of hard to even find a close parking space because everything is kind of far," Mission resident Leslie Delgado said.

Before crossing the bridge, be sure to check those wait times. Travel times are long at some of the international bridges.

In Cameron County wait times are an hour or longer and wait times at the bridges in Hidalgo County are between 10 and 45 minutes.

