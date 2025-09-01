Valley residents take advantage of Labor Day cook-out deals

It is dinner time and a lot of people are barbecuing and grilling out at home.

At the Junior's Supermarket in Las Milpas, a shopper said there's always deals at the business, but on Monday, the most sought after item was meat for the grill.

Emma Ramirez was among the shoppers stocking up for dinner.

"Pork chops in red sauce with white rice," Ramirez said.

Down the line, chicken breasts were $1.99 a pound and ground beef was $3.98 a pound.

Butcher Antonio Landaverde says the store was stocked in anticipation of big crowds.

"Whenever there's a promotion, we prepare by having plenty of product so that when people come, there's always product," Landaverde said.

Workers came in at 6 a.m. Monday to get everything ready for the last day of the Labor Day weekend.

Adilene Oviedo says she has Labor Day plans at her home, where she's the home chef.

"Ground beef in green sauce with chips, rice, beans, freshly made flour tortillas," Oviedo said.

While shoppers were in and out of the store, foot traffic wasn't like in years past.

"It seems that sales have been a little slower this year, I don't know why," Landaverde said.

But for customers like Ramirez, being together with her children and grandchildren is the most valuable thing today.

