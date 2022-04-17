Valley’s Jewish community gathers for first day of Passover

While others are preparing for Good Friday services and celebrations, the Valley's Jewish community is celebrating the first day of Passover at sundown.

For the first time since 2019 - Temple Emanuel McAllen will host a community Seder this weekend. Rabbi Nathan Farb, a faith leader at Temple Emanuel McAllen, says Seder is a ceremonial dinner that symbolically tells the story of Passover

Past community Seders in 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to the pandemic. Valley faiths leaders from other religions and denominations will be present.

Rabbi Farb hopes sharing the story of Passover will remind people of the multicultural landscape on the border

"It was a requirement to be Jewish to even attend a Seder,” Rabbi Farb said. “Now in modern times, most Jews recognize that it is a community celebration. We welcome Jews, Christians, Muslims, whoever would like to attend."

The service will be livestreamed on the Temple’s Facebook page.