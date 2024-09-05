x

Lifestyle show, Take 5, to begin airing on weekdays starting Monday

Thursday, September 05 2024

In just a few days, the Rio Grande Valley's only lifestyle show will be expanding.

Take 5, which currently airs on the weekends, will soon be airing everyday beginning on Sept. 9.

Take 5 Director Heather Arevalo-Flores speaks with Channel 5 News' Sandra Rodriguez and Javier Guerra about what they have planned for their first week.

The show will air every day at 4 p.m. on Channel 5.

