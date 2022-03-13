Valley school buses affected by gas price increase

The battle over gasoline continues.

While most Valley schools are out for Spring Break, school officials say they're working to figure out if the latest gas price hikes are going to affect those who take the bus.

According to Triple A, gas is costing drivers about $4 a gallon in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties.

The average price per gallon of diesel fuel, needed for school buses, is $4.97 across the Valley, causing concern for some school officials who say the added costs could overwhelm their budgets and jeopardize bus routes.

Watch the video above for the full story.