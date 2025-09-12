Valley smoke shops weigh in on hemp ban for people under 21

Rio Grande Valley smoke shops are reacting to a new state rule that stops anyone younger than 21 from buying hemp products.

Texas Toke Smoke Shop is getting in line with new rules in the state.

"I do have a lot of people that come in, and I tell them to leave because I'm not going to be selling things to kids," Texas Toke Smoke Shop Manager Josh Rodriguez said.

The store opened in Weslaco a little more than a year ago.

"All this stuff, glass flower stuff, is really popular, but really what people want is the flower," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says the shop will follow the ban on minors under the new executive order by Governor Greg Abbott.

"Just because they're kids and I don't want, you know problems, coming and telling me that I did this, a 21-year-old is an adult, and they can make their own decisions," Rodriguez said.

Nearby, in Donna, the owners of Feel Rite Dispensary feel the same way.

"Being younger, you're still immature," Feel Rite Dispensary Owner Michael Teegarden said.

Teegarden says the store checks someone's age before every sale.

When it comes to using the products, doctors say they should be used with caution.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Ivan Melendez says everyone, no matter the age, needs to be aware of the side effects.

"We are concerned that in younger people, people that are not yet fully grown, and in some adults too, they can cause panic attacks, nausea, vomiting, delirium," Melendez said.

He says long-term effects have also been seen in people.

"Large amounts can cause liver diseases, pulmonary issues, so these drugs in general have to be handled with grave concerns in safety and those brains are not yet fully developed," Melendez said.

For Teegarden, when it comes to his dispensary, he's left with a lot of unknowns on how the state's future decisions could affect his business' bottom line.

"I just think it's unfair, especially in this industry because a lot of people use this for medical reasons," Teegarden said.

