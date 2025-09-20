Valley trucking company offering English classes to their drivers

A local trucking company is offering English language classes to their drivers.

It comes after a federal policy requiring all commercial truck drivers to know English went into effect in June.

Juan Silva is the safety director at Cano & Sons Trucking Co., which has locations in San Juan and across the border in Reynosa.

READ MORE: New federal policy requiring English language proficiency for truck drivers in effect

“At the end of the line it's going to be the customer obviously, and the company is going to lose money if one of their drivers gets stopped and get it out of service,” Silva said. “Then we have to pick the truck, get the load too where it was going, it's time and money man."

On Sept. 4, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to strictly enforce the English language proficiency requirements.

According to a news release, 445 commercial truck drivers in Texas had “enforcement action” taken against them for violating the federal policy since June 25, 2025.

The federal government also paused worker visas for foreign truck drivers.