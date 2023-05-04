x

Valora tu Futuro: TSTC brinda nuevo programa de enfermería

2 hours 31 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, May 04 2023 May 4, 2023 May 04, 2023 7:33 PM May 04, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Judy Medrano instructora de enfermería en TSTC visita nuestros estudios para hablarnos sobre un nuevo programa que ofrecen en este instituto sobre la enfermería. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

