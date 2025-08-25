Vaqueros football players talk about UTRGV's upcoming home game
Game day is almost here and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's first football game is just five days away.
Two Vaqueros football players, offensive linemen Frank Medina and Thomas Domain, speak with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how they've been preparing for the upcoming season and what the experience has been like.
The Vaqueros play Sul Ross on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Vackar Stadium.
To stay updated on Vaqueros football, click here.
