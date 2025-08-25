Vaqueros football players talk about UTRGV's upcoming inaugural game

Game day is almost here for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's first football game.

Two Vaqueros football players, offensive linemen Frank Medina and Thomas Domain, speak with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how they've been preparing for the upcoming season and what the experience has been like.

The Vaqueros play Sul Ross on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium

