Student tickets for UTRGV Vaqueros' first football game sold out

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced all free student tickets for the first Vaqueros football game on Saturday have been claimed.

According to a news release, all 3,000 student tickets were claimed less than an hour after becoming available.

Current UTRGV students were able to claim their free tickets at around 8 a.m. Monday, according to the news release. Half the tickets were gone within the first three minutes, and the remainder were gone before 9 a.m.

Students unable to claim a ticket are encouraged to join the student tailgate in the HEB Tailgate Zone beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday and watch the game on the big screens in the amphitheater at 7 p.m., according to the news release.

A limited number of gameday tickets will be available to everyone on Friday at 8 a.m. at utrgvtickets.com. The following price points are listed below:

Sections 105-107: $50

Sections 103-104, 108-109, 116-118: $35

Sections 101-102, 110-111: $25

Sections 113-115, 119-127: $20

Standing Room Only: $15

