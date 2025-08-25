x

Student tickets for UTRGV Vaqueros' first football game sold out

4 hours 5 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, August 25 2025 Aug 25, 2025 August 25, 2025 11:59 AM August 25, 2025 in News - Local

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced all free student tickets for the first Vaqueros football game on Saturday have been claimed.

According to a news release, all 3,000 student tickets were claimed less than an hour after becoming available. 

Current UTRGV students were able to claim their free tickets at around 8 a.m. Monday, according to the news release. Half the tickets were gone within the first three minutes, and the remainder were gone before 9 a.m.

Students unable to claim a ticket are encouraged to join the student tailgate in the HEB Tailgate Zone beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday and watch the game on the big screens in the amphitheater at 7 p.m., according to the news release.

A limited number of gameday tickets will be available to everyone on Friday at 8 a.m. at utrgvtickets.com. The following price points are listed below:

Sections 105-107: $50

Sections 103-104, 108-109, 116-118: $35

Sections 101-102, 110-111: $25

Sections 113-115, 119-127: $20

Standing Room Only: $15

