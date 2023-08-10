Vehicle crash in Pharr slows down traffic
The Texas Department of Transportation in Pharr reported a crash on their Facebook page on westbound I-2 near Veterans Boulevard.
Traffic is backed up for about four miles from the Pharr Interchange to Alamo Road. Drivers are asked to find an alternative route.
No word yet on any injuries.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
