Vehicle crash in Pharr slows down traffic

1 hour 37 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, August 10 2023 Aug 10, 2023 August 10, 2023 8:50 AM August 10, 2023 in News - Local
Courtesy of TxDot Pharr

The Texas Department of Transportation in Pharr reported a crash on their Facebook page on westbound I-2 near Veterans Boulevard.

Traffic is backed up for about four miles from the Pharr Interchange to Alamo Road. Drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

No word yet on any injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

