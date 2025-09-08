Veterans Memorial High School in Mission given all clear following gas odor

The Mission Fire Department has cleared Veterans Memorial High School and students have returned to their regular schedule following a gas odor.

According to the high school's Facebook page, the school was evacuated as a precaution after a gas odor was reported on campus. The fire department assessed the situation and evacuated the main building.

Students were taken to the gym and fans were brought in to push the odor out of the building.

The school said in their post that students and staff were safe, and they are prepared to address any concerns.