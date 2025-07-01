Victim heard yelling 'please stop' during deadly Mission stabbing, complaint says

Kevin Lee Gutierrez at his arraignment on Monday.

The victim in a deadly stabbing in Mission was heard yelling 'please stop,' according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Kevin Lee Gutierrez is accused of stabbing his domestic partner, Armando Giovannotto, multiple times on June 29.

Gutierrez was charged with murder and aggravated assault. The aggravated assault stems from an incident back in February. His bond was set at $1.2 million.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office responded to the 6000 block of North Bentsen Palm Drive in rural Mission in reference to a deadly stabbing.

Deputies made contact with Giovannotto's roommate, who said he heard Gutierrez and Giovannotto arguing, according to the complaint. The roommate said he heard Giovannotto yell, "please stop."

The roommate said he went to Giovannotto's room and saw Gutierrez standing over him, according to the complaint. The roommate said he saw Gutierrez had a "silver/stainless steel object about six inches with sharp edges" in his hand.

According to the complaint, Gutierrez told the roommate to go back to his room and he'll grab his things and leave. When Gutierrez left, the roommate returned to Giovannotto's bedroom and saw he was bleeding.

Deputies Giovannotto laying on the floor with multiple stab wounds on his upper body, according to the complaint. He was taken to McAllen Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The complaint said two hours later, deputies arrived at a residence at the 36800 block of Cedar Rapids.

Relatives of Gutierrez requested an ambulance. They said he was bleeding from his arm when he arrived and told them "he did something bad," according to the complaint. Gutierrez admitted to being in the room with Giovannotto while in possession of a knife.

Gutierrez was charged in connection with Giovannotto's death. He was also charged for assaulting a relative back in February.

According to a complaint, Gutierrez was acting erratic during a family dinner when he grabbed the victim by his hair and struck him several times on the back of the head.

Jail records show Gutierrez remains in custody as of Tuesday.