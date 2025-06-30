Bond set for Mission suspect accused of fatally stabbing domestic partner

Kevin Lee Gutierrez during his arraignment on Monday, June 30, 2025. KRGV photo

A 34-year-old man was charged after authorities said he fatally stabbed his domestic partner.

Kevin Lee Gutierrez was detained and hospitalized Sunday in connection with the death of Armando Giovannotto.

Gutierrez was arraigned Monday afternoon on charges of murder and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $1.2 million.

According to previous reports, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 600 block of North Bentsen Palm Drive in rural Mission at around 2:16 a.m. Sunday where they found Giovannotto with multiple stab wounds. He died after he was hospitalized.

Gutierrez was identified as Giavanotto’s domestic partner and as the suspect in the stabbing. He was arrested in La Joya after fleeing from authorities.

Following his arrest, Gutierrez was hospitalized for cuts to his wrist, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.