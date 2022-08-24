Victims of deadly Edinburg crash identified as San Juan residents

The two people pronounced dead after a crash in Edinburg Sunday morning have been identified, according to city officials.

Elizabeth Gonzalez Jimenez, 37, and Eden Alberis Romero Archaga, 30, were the individuals in the Chrysler Crossfire.

At about 5:30 a.m., Edinburg police were dispatched to the 400 block of south I-69C in reference to a major accident.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw that a dark gray Chrysler Crossfire had rolled over in the northbound lanes.

According to police, there was a female, identified as Jimenez, lying on the roadway next to the vehicle.

Officers also saw a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck with damage to its front end on the driver's side, and a Peterbilt big rig with a car transport trailer stopped along the expressway.

During the investigation, officers learned that the big rig and the pick-up truck had collided with the Chrysler Crossfire.

According to the news release, Jimenez and the male passenger identified as Archaga of the Chrysler were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were residents of San Juan, officials said.