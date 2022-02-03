x

Villarreal signs for UTRGV baseball

2 hours 31 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, February 02 2022 Feb 2, 2022 February 02, 2022 10:02 PM February 02, 2022 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

MCALLEN, Texas -- After a dominant junior season hitting .430 for the McAllen High School baseball team, Noah Villarreal signed his NLI committing to UTRGV.

Click on the video above for more.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days