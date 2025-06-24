Vipers guard John Knight III helps run Nike Basketball Camp in Edinburg
The RGV Vipers are hosting a NIKE Basketball Camp in Edinburg this week.
The camp started Monday and will run through Thursday.
Vipers guard John Knight III is part of the group leading the training sessions.
"It gives the kids the opportunity that I didn't have," Knight III said of the camp. "It keeps them active in the summer, and it keeps them out of trouble. if you're in the gym and learning the fundamentals, you might fall in love with it cause right now you're just having fun with it, it's a difference between having fun and then making it into a career, you have to see if it's something you really wanna do."
The attendees are learning some basic fundamentals of the game as they had the chance to learn from the pro to refine their skills.
"Basic fundamentals like using both hands for a layup, looking up when you dribble, just the basics," Knight III said of what they're focusing on. "I'm going to get out there and do some drills with them like they do 3-on-3, you might see me get out there and play with them because I still have love for the game."
