Walk For Women hosting fundraiser to raise breast cancer awareness at South Padre Island

A day of breast cancer awareness, support, remembrance and celebration. It's the focus of a Walk For Women fundraiser and walk at South Padre Island.

Walk For Women board member Lisa Graves speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on the significance of the walk and what people can expect at the event.

The Walk For Women walk and fundraiser is scheduled for October 12, with a casino night at Louie's Backyard on October 10.

