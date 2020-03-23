Cameron County issues shelter-in-place order

BROWNSVILLE – Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. issued an order calling for all residents to shelter-in-place. Over the weekend, four more COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

The order will go into effect for 14 days starting at 12 a.m. Wednesday, Mar. 25. It’s meant to keep people from unnecessary congregating around the clock.

Anyone caught violating the order will be subject to $1,000 fine and up to 180 days in jail.

Trevino explained the order means exactly what residents think – stay in your home. However, there are exemptions.

Residents will still be allowed to travel for groceries, medical services, medication, personal caregivers and among others stated in the new order.

View the full shelter-in-place order here.