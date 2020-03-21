Cameron county confirms four more travel-related cases of coronavirus
Cameron County on Saturday evening announced the confirmation of four more cases of the coronavirus.
The cases include:
- 57 year-old female from Harlingen
- 20 year-old male from Brownsville
- 21 year-old male from Rancho Viejo
- 20 year-old female from Brownsville
All cases report having traveled out of the United States
"The 57-year old female is not linked to either of the first two travel-related cases reported in Cameron County," according to the news release, "while it appears the other three cases are related to the first travel-related case reported in Cameron County."
A total of six travel related cases have now been confirmed in Cameron County.
