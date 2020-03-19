Cameron County confirms first travel-related coronavirus case

BROWNSVILLE – Cameron County Public Health has received confirmation of the first travel-related case of COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley.

A 21-year-old male from Rancho Viejo tested positive after traveling to Ireland and Spain between March 5 and March 12.

The patient presented himself at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen on March 18 with symptoms of fever and cough.

Cameron County Public Health received laboratory confirmation on Thursday.