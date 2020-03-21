Cameron County confirms second travel-related case of coronavirus

Cameron County on Saturday announced the confirmation of a second travel-related case of the coronavirus.

An 81-year-old man from Harlingen tested positive for the coronavirus after traveling to Florida, according to a news release from Cameron County.

"On March 19, the patient was tested due to symptoms of cough, congestion and fever," according to the news release. "Cameron County Public Health received laboratory confirmation March 20."

Cameron County said the new, travel-related case is not linked the first travel-related case announced earlier this week.

