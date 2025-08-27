x

WATCH: KRGV's High School Football Preview Show set for Wednesday

The Rio Grande Valley High School Football Season kicks off on Thursday, and the Channel 5 Sports Team is getting you ready.

Tune in to Channel 5 News at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 27, to watch the annual High School Football Preview Show.

The special will feature stories highlighting new rules you'll notice this season, and a look back at the top teams from last season.

The Channel 5 Sports Team will also look at how UTRGV’s new football program will impact local high school talent.

KRGV's High School Football Preview Show will be livestreamed in this article, and the KRGV Facebook page.

