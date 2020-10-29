Watch Live: Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf in Hidalgo to celebrate the border wall
Watch Live: Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf in Hidalgo to celebrate the border wall
More News
News Video
-
City of McAllen honoring the dead with "Dia De Los Muertos" altar
-
RGV school district not allowing transgender student to use girls restroom
-
CON MI GENTE: CAF Flying Warbirds
-
More migrant children crossing the border without their parents
-
Current and former Brownsville ISD school board trustees testify during bribery case