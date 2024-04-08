WATCH LIVE: Channel 5 News coverage of the solar eclipse
Channel 5 News and Noticias RGV will be providing live coverage of the solar eclipse. Coverage for both stations will begin at 1:30 p.m.
KRGV will be livestreaming the eclipse on Facebook.
Noticias RGV will be live on Facebook and on air 5.2 cable 1240.
