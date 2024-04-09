UTRGV hosts solar eclipse watch party in Edinburg

Hundreds of University of Texas Rio Grande Valley students and their families gathered in the courtyard by the sundial at the Edinburg campus to watch the total solar eclipse.

"It's still a real special moment, it's about being with your friends and having fun," viewer Brandon Garcia said.

Many experts forecasted the rare event was going to be hidden from those in the Rio Grande Valley due to cloud coverage.

But clouds or no clouds, Indra Cervantes and her friend, Maria Ramirez, were one of hundreds of UTRGV students at the Edinburg campus' watch party.

They were all there for one reason, to catch a glimpse of something that's of this world.

"We thought, 'oh, we aren't going to see it because of the clouds'," Cervantes said.

The clouds cleared just enough at the right time when the moon covered the sun.

"It was so incredible. It was like, wow it is so nice I have never seen anything like this," Cervantes said.

The solar eclipse lasted a little over four minutes.

Ramirez says she is grateful to have seen every moment.

"It was surreal, because it was pretty bright, the sun, and it looked like the moon at one point," Ramirez said.

It was an event that lasted for a few minutes that was shared by the entire Valley.

Many of the students were also taking photos using their sunglasses to cover the camera. They said they wanted to document it for future generations.

The next solar eclipse that will be visible in the United States is in 2044.

