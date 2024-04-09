Brownsville residents gather at public library to view eclipse

Dozens of Brownsville residents gathered at the public library to get a glimpse of the total solar eclipse.

"This is like my second time, looking at this because with these special glasses you can look at the sun and look at the special solar eclipse," viewer Aaron Canul said. "I think it's awesome, it's great."

The watch party also included some games and snacks for attendees.

