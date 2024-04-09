Total solar eclipse draws crowds

For a moment on Monday, it seemed like everything stopped as a lot of people tried to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse.

In Weslaco, there was a 92 percent totality but in order to see the full show, you had to travel north.

A Channel 5 News team covered the historic solar eclipse in Boerne where a little community formed around the rare event.

Viewers hoped the clouds would part just long enough to see the sun and moon cross paths, a moment that many would consider meditative.

The eclipse came and went, briefly popping through, capturing amazement, attention and excitement.

The eclipse lasted in Boerne for just under four minutes, with the clouds opening up for just a few seconds to show the whole corona effect.

