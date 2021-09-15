WATCH LIVE: On 20th anniversary of Queen Isabella Causeway collapse, community remembers lives lost

The cities of South Padre Island and Port Isabel will hold a remembrance ceremony Wednesday morning on the 20th anniversary of the collapse of Queen Isabella Causeway.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

Eight people died after a barge crashed into the causeway, knocking out a stretch of the bridge on Sept. 15, 2001.

The cities will honor the victims Robert "Bob" Harris, Hector Martinez Jr., Harpoon Barry Welch and Chelsea Welch of Port Isabel; Julio Mireles of Los Fresnos; Robin Leavell of Mercedes; Stvan Francisco Rivas of Humble, Texas; and Gaspar S. Hinojosa of Kingsville, Texas, according to the city of Port Isabel.

The survivors of the crash, Rene Mata, Gustavo Morales and Bridgett Goza, will also be honored, the city of Port Isabel said.