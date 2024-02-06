WATCH LIVE: Students detained following threat made against Rio Grande City High School

Two male teens were arrested Tuesday in connection with a terroristic threat made against the Rio Grande City High School.

The Starr County Sheriff's Office made contact with the Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District in regard to a Snapchat post that was intercepted by the FBI. The post was in regard to a potential shooting taking place at the Rio Grande City High School, according to a news release.

"After further collaboration with the RGCGISD Police Department, FBI, and Texas Department of Public Safety, it was learned that several juveniles were part of a threat regarding a potential school shooting taking place at the Rio Grande City High School," the news release said.

The news release said the sheriff's office took a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old male students into custody.

The two juveniles were booked into the Starr County Juvenile Detention Center with no further incident. Both students were charged with terroristic threat, punishable up to one year in jail and a maximum $4,000 fine, according to the news release.

The two accused students were enrolled at the high school.

The news release said the investigation remains active and there is currently no credible threat to the safety of students and staff.

