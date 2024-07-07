WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, July, 7, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11 a.m.
More News
News Video
-
Tropical Storm Beryl's impact at South Padre Island causes beach closures
-
Two Cameron County fugitives believed to have fled to Mexico, according to...
-
Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Cameron, Willacy counties
-
Sunday, July 7, 2024: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 90s
-
Meteorologists in the Valley continue monitoring Beryl's path