WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Sept. 7, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m.
Can't watch the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen police officer presented CLEAT award by Gov. Abbott
-
Bryan Road in Mission will close due to major drainage project
-
Deadly Mission shooting leads to officer-involved shooting in Alton
-
5th Quarter recap: Taking a look back at this week's Valley high...
-
5th Quarter recap: Taking a look back at this week's Valley high...
Sports Video
-
5th Quarter recap: Taking a look back at this week's Valley high...
-
5th Quarter recap: Taking a look back at this week's Valley high...
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 Part 2
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 Part 1
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025