WATCH LIVE: U.S. Border Patrol RGV sector chief provides updates on post-Title 42 efforts
U.S. Border Patrol RGV sector Chief Gloria Chavez is set to hold a Friday press conference to discuss the agency's efforts since the end of Title 42.
Chavez previously said a surge of migrants expected to arrive at the border to claim asylum at the border once the pandemic-era restrictions end.
The press conference will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.
