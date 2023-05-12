WATCH LIVE: U.S. Border Patrol RGV sector chief provides updates on post-Title 42 efforts

Photo credit: MGN Online/Glenn Fawcett / U.S. CBP

U.S. Border Patrol RGV sector Chief Gloria Chavez is set to hold a Friday press conference to discuss the agency's efforts since the end of Title 42.

Chavez previously said a surge of migrants expected to arrive at the border to claim asylum at the border once the pandemic-era restrictions end.

The press conference will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.

Can't see the video? Click here.

