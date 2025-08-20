Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande City to hold survey for street paving project
-
Fort Ringgold Park baseball fields in Rio Grande City getting new upgrades
-
New mural debuts in Harlingen
-
Road closure scheduled in McAllen for sewer line improvements
-
Edinburg Police Department launching first ever drone first responder program in the...