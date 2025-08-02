Weslaco city crews working on drainage improvement project
The city of Weslaco is temporarily closing the intersection of Dolores Huerta Avenue and E. Agostadero Street as city crews work on a drainage project.
"While we do this project, there's going to be some inconvenience, but again it's going to benefit a lot of homes in that area," Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said.
The city said detour routes will be marked, and local access will be maintained where possible. Residents should expect full roadway removal and reconstruction and new underground drainage infrastructure installation.
Water and sewer service may also be temporarily interrupted during construction, but notice will be provided in advance when possible.
The project cost is $4.6 million and is expected to be completed by November 2026.
