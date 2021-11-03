Weslaco City Leaders to Host Meeting, Discuss Floods

WESLACO – Weslaco city leaders are asking the public to attend a meeting where they plan to discuss the June floods.

Ever since the storm, more pumps have been installed along the city’s levees. City crews have also been cleaning up drainage ditches and clearing debris.

Residents are encouraged to ask questions and offer suggestions.

The meeting will take place Wednesday at city hall, located on the 200 block of South Kansas Avenue, at 5:30 p.m.

