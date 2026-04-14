Weslaco East baseball walks it off in the 10th, Lady Cards take down the Lady Chargers in softball
Highlights of high school baseball and softball district games around the Valley.
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McAllen ISD asks voters to approve $335 million bond for campus upgrades
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signing
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Team White wins UTRGV's second annual Spring football game in Brownsville