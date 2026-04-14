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Weslaco East baseball walks it off in the 10th, Lady Cards take down the Lady Chargers in softball

Weslaco East baseball walks it off in the 10th, Lady Cards take down the Lady Chargers in softball
1 week 4 days 5 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2026 Apr 2, 2026 April 02, 2026 10:52 PM April 02, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Highlights of high school baseball and softball district games around the Valley.  

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