Weslaco fire chief warns of increase in risk of fires due to weather

While there was no red flag warning on Wednesday, the Weslaco fire chief said there’s still a chance for a fire to break out.

On Tuesday, the Weslaco Fire Department responded to seven brush fires within their city limits.

Weslaco Fire Chief Antonio Lopez said one of the fires was caused by a trash fire that got out of control.

“When you have the low humidity, dry air and wind you have been seeing the last couple of days, it really supports fire growth,” Lopez said.

To avoid sparking fires, Lopez urged the public to not leave BBQ pits unattended, and to keep a fire extinguisher nearby. Sparks from welding or chains from hauling vehicles can also cause dry grass to catch on fire.

Lopez also said do not throw cigarettes out of car windows.