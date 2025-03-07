Weslaco fire chief warns of increase in risk of fires due to weather
While there was no red flag warning on Wednesday, the Weslaco fire chief said there’s still a chance for a fire to break out.
On Tuesday, the Weslaco Fire Department responded to seven brush fires within their city limits.
Weslaco Fire Chief Antonio Lopez said one of the fires was caused by a trash fire that got out of control.
RELATED STORY: La Joya brush fire nearly fully contained
“When you have the low humidity, dry air and wind you have been seeing the last couple of days, it really supports fire growth,” Lopez said.
To avoid sparking fires, Lopez urged the public to not leave BBQ pits unattended, and to keep a fire extinguisher nearby. Sparks from welding or chains from hauling vehicles can also cause dry grass to catch on fire.
Lopez also said do not throw cigarettes out of car windows.
More News
News Video
-
TXDOT conducts survey to help plan future projects in the Valley
-
Friday, March 7, 2025: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s
-
Teen pleads guilty to murder in connection with Cameron Park shooting
-
Spectators celebrate eighth Starship test flight
-
UT Health RGV optometrist urges people to get their annual eye exams
Sports Video
-
2025 High School Baseball Tournament Showcase
-
David Roddy shines in Vipers debut as team wins fourth straight
-
McAllen Memorial soccer star Natalia Estrada signs with Western New England University
-
Two Valley residents to be inducted into the Latin American Sports Hall...
-
Harlingen South soccer star Damaris Solis signs with Nelson University