La Joya brush fire nearly fully contained
Several families in La Joya picked up hoses alongside firefighters from across Hidalgo and Starr counties to battle a 10-acre brush fire in their backyards.
Resident Ricardo Aguilar said he saw the fire coming up to his fence line at around noon Wednesday near Garza Avenue and Mile 9 1/2 Road.
Aguilar said he lost a truck and a shed full of things belonging to his father-in-law.
“Now that he's gone… I mean, we were trying to hold on to them and save them and pass them on down the line, but it's not gonna [happen] now,” Aguilar said.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service website, the fire is 95% contained as of Wednesday at 9 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there is currently an elevated risk of wildfires in the Rio Grande Valley.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
TXDOT conducts survey to help plan future projects in the Valley
-
Friday, March 7, 2025: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s
-
Teen pleads guilty to murder in connection with Cameron Park shooting
-
Spectators celebrate eighth Starship test flight
-
UT Health RGV optometrist urges people to get their annual eye exams
Sports Video
-
2025 High School Baseball Tournament Showcase
-
David Roddy shines in Vipers debut as team wins fourth straight
-
McAllen Memorial soccer star Natalia Estrada signs with Western New England University
-
Two Valley residents to be inducted into the Latin American Sports Hall...
-
Harlingen South soccer star Damaris Solis signs with Nelson University