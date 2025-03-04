Weslaco Fire Department responds to large grass fire
The Weslaco Fire Department responded to a large grass fire at the 6700 block of 4 1/2 West.
Weslaco Fire Shift Captain Omero Garza said the fire is contained, and no injuries have been reported. He also said no homes have been affected.
Channel 5 News has a crew on site, check back for further updates.
