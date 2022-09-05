Weslaco ISD staff undergoes active shooter training

The Weslaco Independent School District hosted a mandatory active shooter training presentation for all middle and high school teachers and staff on Monday.

Delilah Camacho is an instructional coach at Weslaco High School. She’s used to having a game plan.

“As educators, we want to be in control, we want to plan everything, we want to know every little what’s next, the next step,” Camacho said.

At the crisis reality training, Camacho learned active shooter scenarios aren’t so simple.

“It takes the nine survival tactics and we provide them to staff with the understanding that the days of you being told what to do, exactly what to do, are over,” said Jesus Villahermosa, who led the presentation.

School teachers and staff learned the do’s and don’t of responding to a school shooter – all based on statistical research.

Over 900 staff members, from teachers to custodians who work on their middle or high school campuses, was required to attend.

Weslaco ISD Superintendent Dr. Dino Coronado says the training was twofold: To give teachers and staff options and to adjust their emergency operations plans.

"This is just one part of it," Dr. Coronado said. "This allows us to reevaluate our emergency operating plans and then now to take what he has given us and go ahead and prepare our drills accordingly."

The school district had two sessions on Monday; one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

The district plans to have another training at the end of next month for elementary school teachers and staff.

Dr. Dino Coronado says he hopes to continue this training for years to come.