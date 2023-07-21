Weslaco Little League All-Stars baseball team competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland

The Weslaco 13U Little League All-Stars will be playing their first game in the Southwest Regional Tournament.

The Friday game is their next step in achieving their goal of making it to the Little League World Series.

Heach coach Jorge Zavala said this is the first time the team has ever made it this far, and they’re all excited to be representing the 956.

“We tell them to do the same thing that they've done this whole time to get them here,” Zavala said. “Some of these guys have been playing baseball for a long time, us coaches have been coaching them for a long time."

The Southwest Regional Tournment kicks off on Friday in Sugar Land.

Count on the KRGV Sports Team to keep you updated on their progress.