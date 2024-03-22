Weslaco man in custody in connection with theft of of multiple vehicles
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.
A 33-year-old man is in custody after the Weslaco Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence in connection with the theft of multiple vehicles, police said.
The search warrant was executed Friday morning at the home of Eduardo Garza Ochoa, located at the 300 block of Samoa Drive.
According to Weslaco police spokesman Officer Heriberto Caraveo, Ochoa is believed to responsible for the theft of multiple vehicles in the city of Weslaco, and other cities across the Rio Grande Valley.
The stolen vehicles were crossed into Mexico, Caraveo added.
The suspect was identified with assistance from the Pharr Police Department, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the FBI.
Those with any information on this investigation can contact the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.
