Weslaco police arrest driver in connection with three-vehicle crash

A 23-year-old male driver and his passenger were charged Saturday in connection with an overnight three-vehicle crash, according to the Weslaco Police Department.

Isidro Abrego faces multiple charges after police responded to the 1000 block of North Texas Boulevard at around 2:27 a.m. in reference to a three-vehicle accident, according to Weslaco police spokesman Officer Miguel A. Martinez.

One of the cars involved had rolled over as a result of the crash, trapping its occupant inside, Martinez said.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2012 White Chevrolet Silverado driven by Abrego was traveling south on the northbound lanes at the 1000 Block of North Texas Boulevard when it crashed head-on with a 2017 Silver Kia Rio.

The Kia Rio rolled over, and a third vehicle was hit, Martinez added.

The occupant of the Kia Rio was extracted from the vehicle and hospitalized, Martinez said.

Abrego was charged with intoxication assault with vehicle, accident involving serious bodily injury and accident involving damage to vehicle. His bond was set at $95,000.

Raquel Tovar Chavez, 23, who was identified as Abrego’s passenger in the vehicle, received a $10,000 bond for resisting arrest.