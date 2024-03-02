Weslaco police chief: Abducted teen found

A 13-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert was found and is safe in police custody, according to Weslaco police Chief Joel Rivera.

The teen was last seen Thursday at around 3 a.m. in the area of 100 N. Kansas Avenue, according to a news release from police.

In a phone call made Friday shortly before 5 p.m., Rivera confirmed to Channel 5 News that the teen was found.

Channel 5 News does not identify victims of potential crimes.

The San Juan Police Department previously said a suspect was arrested in connection with the abduction.

The Amber Alert issued late Thursday night identified 37-year-old Luis Gomez as a suspect wanted in connection with the abduction.

Gomez was last seen driving in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado with the license plate number GCW9494. A truck matching that description was seen being towed by the San Juan Police Department Friday morning.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Weslaco Police Department to learn the identity of the suspect in custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.