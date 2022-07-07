x

Weslaco police holding active shooter training session next week

1 hour 34 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, July 07 2022 Jul 7, 2022 July 07, 2022 11:59 AM July 07, 2022 in News - Local

The Weslaco Police Department and the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office announced a new active shooter training session.

The training is scheduled for Saturday, July 16 at the Knapp Medical Center Conference Center.

It starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at noon.

The session is open to the public and registration is available online.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days