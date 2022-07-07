Weslaco police holding active shooter training session next week
The Weslaco Police Department and the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office announced a new active shooter training session.
The training is scheduled for Saturday, July 16 at the Knapp Medical Center Conference Center.
It starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at noon.
The session is open to the public and registration is available online.
